Indigo Album Review: BTS’ RM lays out his intimate thoughts and emotions in the 10 melodious tracks

RM is a South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter and record producer. He is the leader of the South Korean boy band BTS . RM released his first solo mixtape, RM, in 2015. In 2018, he released his second mixtape, Mono, which peaked at number 26 on the US Billboard 200 and became the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist in chart history. He has also collaborated with artists such as Wale, Younha, Warren G, Gaeko, Krizz Kaliko, MFBTY, Fall Out Boy, Primary, Lil Nas X, Erykah Badu, and Anderson .Paak.

Being a gifted musician, producer, rapper and lyricist, RM has created some gems over the years, which rings true even today as he released his first solo album and the title track MV Wild Flower (feat. Choi Youjeen) on December 2. Here is the review for all the songs of the album:-

Yun (feat. Erykah Badu)

The first track of the album, Yun is a beautiful collaborative track between RM and Erykah Badu, an American singer-songwriter, record producer and actress. Influenced by R&B, soul, and hip hop, she rose to prominence in the late 1990s when her debut album Baduizm (1997), placed her at the forefront of the neo soul movement, earning her the honorific nickname "Queen of Neo Soul" by music critics. The song talks about RM who wants to go back to his childhood, to appreciate the raw personality he had which changed slowly as he grew in the limelight. The song is heartfelt, beautiful and a melodious piece.

Still Life (feat. Anderson .Paak)

Anderson .Paak is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and drummer. He released his debut mixtape, O.B.E. Vol. 1, in 2012 and went on to release Venice in 2014. The song is upbeat and R&B style. The song talks about enjoying the slow paces of life while it moves fast and they grow constantly. They also talk about being seen as a real person rather than just a ‘trendsetter’ or their achievements. It’s all about being real.

All Day (Feat. Tablo)

This song has a lot of significance to RM as well as his fans as he got his inspiration for starting his career from Epik High, a group that Tablo is a part of. Tablo is a Korean-Canadian hip hop recording artist, lyricist, composer and record producer. Tablo is best known as the leader and producer of veteran Korean hip-hop group Epik High, and the founder of independent music label HIGHGRND (High Ground), which housed bands Hyukoh and The Black Skirts. The song feels like an insight on his thoughts on being a musician and how it's the same everywhere he looks and there is no individuality anymore and it's all about holding back and following an algorithm rather than finding out their own color.

Forg_tful (feat. Kim Sawol)

This song is a painful reminder of enjoying the simple moments of our life and not the big, shiny achievements that will just collect dust at the end of our life. RM poses questions and sad lines as he forgets about all the simple yet beautiful things in his life as he gets lost in the glitzy world of fame and recognition. Kim Sawol adds her own experiences as she reminisces about her childhood.

Closer (feat. Paul Blanco, Mahalia)

The song, with Paul Blanco and Mahalia, seems like a cry to their real selves as they try to hold on to them in the world of glamor. RM calls out to his true self and his intrusive thoughts that do not let him sleep peacefully. Paul Blanco’s true self is with another person, his lover and he calls her out to be closer to him so he doesn’t forget himself.

Change pt.2

This is one of two songs where it's just RM. In this track, RM talks about a toxic person who is no longer in his life and while he is glad that they are no longer there, the feeling of change is a hard pill to swallow. He corroborates that with all the change he has had in the different aspects of life- friends, professional life and more. It is a way to show that he is not the same person he used to be.

Lonely

This song gives us an insight into RM’s raw thoughts of feeling lonely in a room full of people. Being one of the most well-known musicians in the world, RM feels like an island, surrounded by scary and deep waters. He expresses how he does things by himself but he craves the affection and attention from a loved one, he misses his home and the person who reminds him of home.

Hectic (feat. Colde)

The epic collaboration between RM and Colde is all about them talking about being tired of the same life they have lived in the last decade or so and wish to have someone by their side, someone in their corner. They want to escape the fast-paced life and be in peace.

Wild Flower (feat. Choi Youjeen)- Title track

RM talked about his 20s and how he grew as an artist and individual and how he went against his thoughts. Now that he is nearing the end of his 20s, he relives all the best and worst memories that made him the person he is today. Choi Youjeen’s intoxicating voice adds to the song.

No.2 (Feat. Park Ji Yoon)

It is a love letter and they talk and encourage them with beautiful words. The heartfelt song gives listeners a new perspective on life and feels like a hug from a loved one. It is the best way to wrap an album- with a feeling that leaves you with a smile on your face.

