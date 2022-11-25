Indigo: Epik High’s Tablo, Anderson .Paak, Colde and more to feature on BTS’ RM’s new solo album

BTS RM 's solo album, which will be released on the 2nd of next month, has unveiled the tracklist. At midnight on November 25th, the tracklist for 'Indigo' was released through social media handles. This album contains 10 songs, including the title song 'Wildflower View (with Cho Yoo Jin)'.

Collaboration with various artists stands out. Not only Cherry Filter's Cho Yoo Jin, who added style to the title song, but also Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak, Epik High's Tablo, singer-songwriter Kim Sawol, British singer-songwriter Mahalia, R&B hip-hop musician Paul Blanco, singer-songwriter Colde, singer-songwriter Park Ji Yoon, etc have been confirmed as features.

The new album includes the title song 'Wildflower Viewing (with Cho Yoo Jin)', 'Yun (with Erykah Badu)', 'Still Life (with Anderson .Paak)', 'All Day (with Tablo)', 'Memory Loss' (with Kim Sawol)', 'Closer (with Paul Blanco, Mahalia)', 'Change Part 2', 'Lonely', 'Hectic (with Colde)', 'No.2 (with Park Ji Yoon)'.

About the title song:

The title song "Wildflower View (with Cho Yoo Jin)" is a song that contains RM's desire to live as a calm "wildflower" rather than a flashy but quickly disappearing "firework". DOCSKIM participated as a producer to bring out the coolness of the song. The producers are also gorgeous. Including Daks Kim of the title song, Pdogg, HONNE, eAeon, and John Eun participated as producers.

The producers of the album:

Pdogg was in charge of producing 'All Day', 'Lonely' and 'Hectic', and RM's mixtape 'Mono.' British electronic duo Honne, who worked together on the b-side track 'Seoul', participated as producers on 'Closer', Lee eAeon on 'Change pt.2', and Eun Hee Young on 'Forgetfulness' and 'Number 2'. RM has been telling his story without embellishment through his personal works. She said that 'Indigo' also contained her candid feelings, worries, and thoughts. Meanwhile, the 'Indigo' album image borrowed 'Blue' from the late artist Yoon Hyung Geun, whom RM respects