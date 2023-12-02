Indigo turns 1: Wild Flower, Lonely, Still Life and more; pick your favorite track from BTS’ RM’s solo album

Today marks the one-year anniversary of RM's brilliant album, Indigo. Fans have eagerly awaited a full-length RM project since his namesake mixtape was released in 2015. Indigo, a 10-track tribute to his 20s, allowed RM to step into the global spotlight as a soloist. According to RM, Indigo is "the last archive of his twenties."

Over the past decade, RM has held a lot on his shoulders as the leader of BTS, playing a crucial role in binding the group together. Having spent his 20s achieving international stardom at the forefront of the world's biggest boy band, his formative experiences are undoubtedly unique. Nevertheless, on tracks like Still Life and Lonely, he delves into universally relatable subjects such as isolation, yearning, and regret. While RM has offered glimpses of his inner world before, he considers his debut record to be exceptionally personal.

The tracks in Indigo serve as a poetic journey into oneself, offering a relatable experience for many. Whether it's the soulful expressions in Wild Flower or the introspection found in Change pt.2, these songs allow RM to share his unique perspective with the world. Through the canvas of this album, RM explores his innermost thoughts, hopes, fears, and dreams, laying them bare for all to witness.

As a master of lyricism, RM skillfully weaves words to craft a profound and beautiful narrative. It comes as no surprise that Indigo stands out as an artistic masterpiece, showcasing RM's ability to articulate his emotions and experiences in a way that resonates deeply with listeners, making it an artistic masterpiece. On its one-year anniversary, pick your favorite track from this comforting album.

