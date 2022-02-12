Indo-Korean couple take the ropes for a special livestream with Pinkvilla’s HallyuTalk for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day marks a special celebratory day for couples all around the world as they come together to ring it in with their loved ones. HallyuTalk will join in by adding our very own twist to the day as we invite Achuina Pamei and Jae Bok Lee, also known as @the_hanna_couple for an Instagram live sesion.

Blind Date with HallyuTalk has brought in its first guests on the occasion of the month of love. Now you get to ‘Fall in Love the K-Way’!

We invite you to join us for a round of fun chat with the couple that’s planning their wedding and wish to bring you along on the journey. You get to make it all the more unique as three fans will receive a shoutout during the live session! What are you waiting for? Comment your burning questions for the couple below!

