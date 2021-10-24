Indulge in some self care & we’ll determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

While it seems like BLACKPINK has been around for ages, the all-girl band has only been in the industry for 5 years. During which, the alums Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have all contributed to the massive and rapid success of the South Korean band. From international collaborations with pop stars like Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez to their eclectic music and videos of songs like Lovesick Girls and Ice Cream, the group is redefining music.

If you’re wondering which BLACKPINK members’ personality matches yours, we’ve got just the quiz for you. Like a true BLINK, answer some of these questions and we’ll tell you which alum from the group you’re most like.

