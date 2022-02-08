The Infamous 'Tinder Swindler' now BANNED from dating app that he used to con women

The infamous ​​Tinder Swindler–Shimon Hayut aka Simon Leviev who had been brought to light by Netflix’s documentary of the same name has been banned from the dating platform. If you were unversed with Hayut’s escapades, the scamster claimed to be a billionaire while connecting with potential dates and convinced them into giving him large sums of money as he moved on to the next victim.

Following the release and success of Netflix’s documentary about Simon, a Tinder spokesperson told E! News: "We banned Simon Leviev and any of his known aliases as soon as the story of his actions became public in 2019. He is permanently banned from Tinder. In the lead up to the release of the documentary, we conducted additional internal investigations and can confirm Simon Leviev is not active on Tinder under any of his known aliases."

The documentary in question featured interviews with multiple women who have been scammed by Simon, who claimed to be the son of diamond merchant Lev Avnerovich Leviev. Hayut conned women into giving him hundreds of thousands of dollars.

According to women who were conned by Hayut, he would swoon them by taking them on luxurious dates and as time went on, Hayut would begin to open up about the threats he faces from his so-called enemies in the cut-throat diamond industry. Eventually, he'd say that he needed to lay low, can’t use his credit cards and feared for his life. He would then ask the women to open a credit card in their name and give it to him since he couldn't use his own card. After amazing out several cards, Hayut would convince women to take on loans, break their savings, sell properties or cars to provide for him.

