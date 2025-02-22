INFINITE halt promotions for upcoming mini album; mourns Kim Sung Kyu's older sister's sudden passing

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

INFINITE member Kim Sung Kyu's older sister passed away while battling an illness. The news was shared on February 22, 2025 (KST) by the group's agency, INFINITE Company and also by the artist's solo management company, BILLIONS. To honor the deceased and to let the grief-stricken brother mourn his sister, INFINITE Company has planned to not undertake any promotional activities for the group's comeback album for an indefinite period of time.

The label issued an official notice to announce the same few hours after the death news was shared. The statement read, "Promotions for the release of INFINITE's 8th mini album 'Like Infinite', including SNS posts, will be halted temporarily." The album is scheduled for release on March 8, 2025, at 6 p.m. KST, and will come in seven different versions. Due to the unfortunate incident, Kim Sung Kyu will be absent from the group's upcoming performance in Kuala Lumpur as part of INFINITE's 15th anniversary concert, Limited Edition. It will proceed as scheduled today at 8 p.m. KST.

Other than that, the following activities will remain halted for some time. The company mentioned, "The adjusted promotion schedule will be revealed at a later time." They also expressed their deep condolences to the deceased's family. They wrote, "We pray that they may rest in peace." In the death news-breaking statement, they requested fans to keep Kim Sung Kyu and his family in their prayers so that they may be able to mourn in peace. As per the company's statement, the wake and funeral of the K-pop idol's sister will be held privately amidst only family and close acquaintances.

We hope Kim Sung Kyu takes the time off to heal from the heartbreak of the tragic loss of his sister.