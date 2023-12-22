INFINITE, Highlight, TRI.BE, Jun.K and more withdraw from K-Pop Festival Open Air #2 in Vietnam; DEETs inside

INFINITE, TRI.BE, Jun.K, and several other prominent artists have decided to withdraw from their scheduled performances at Vietnam's highly anticipated K-Pop Festival Open Air #2. This collective decision was made following the discovery that the event organizer failed to secure the necessary permit for the festival.

INFINITE, TRI.BE and more cancel their appearance on K-Pop Festival Open Air #2

Vietnam's highly anticipated K-Pop festival is embroiled in controversy as multiple artists, commencing with INFINITE, are withdrawing from the event due to alleged organizer shortcomings and uncertainty surrounding local permits. The turmoil began on December 20 KST when artists voiced concerns about the event's compliance issues and the ambiguous status of necessary permits.

Around US Entertainment, representing several artists, highlighted the event organizer's failure to fulfill contractual obligations, prompting a string of cancellations. INFINITE, Highlight, The Wind, Jaejoong, TRI.BE, and 2PM's Nichkhun and Jun.K have officially pulled out.

Despite BOM Entertainment, the main organizer, remaining silent about the event's continuity, speculations loom over a potential full-scale cancellation before the scheduled dates.

Amidst this, netizens caution fellow K-Pop enthusiasts, emphasizing the risks associated with events organized by inexperienced entities. Concerns mount for fans who might have already traveled to Vietnam, prompting calls for vigilance.

All you need to know about K-Pop Festival Open Air #2

The K-Pop Festival Open Air #2, a highly anticipated 2-day event set at Vietnam's My Dinh National Stadium, is slated to take place on December 23–24. It boasted an impressive lineup.

Day 1 of the event promised performances by Highlight, INFINITE, Super Junior D&E, EXO's Chen and Xiumin, TRI.BE, and The Wind. Meanwhile, Day 2 was set to feature Highlight, Jaejoong, 2PM's Nichkhun and Jun.K, MAMAMOO+, EXO's Chanyeol, Raiden, TRI.BE, and The Wind, promising an electrifying showcase of K-Pop talent.

However, it is now to be seen if the star-studded event actually takes place or gets called off after controversy surrounding the failure to obtain a permit for the event by the organiser.