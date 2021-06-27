  1. Home
INFINITE's Sunggyu tests positive for COVID after 16 days of getting vaccinated; Agency releases statement

The group's agency released a statement informing about the singer's hiatus and more. Read on to find out.
10833 reads Mumbai Updated: June 27, 2021 03:51 pm
INIFINITE's Sunggyu at Top Seed album press con INIFINITE's leader Sunggyu at the press con of album Top Seed in 2018. (Pic Credits: News1)
The leader and main vocalist of the popular group INFINITE, Sunggyu, was tested COVID 19 positive in the morning of June 27, 2021. The group’s agency Double H TNE released an official statement today stating that the singer had received the Johnson vaccine on June 10 and had been continuously getting tested for the virus. Unfortunately, he tested positive today. 

 

Sunggyu had been preparing hard for his role in the musical Gwanghwamun Love Song. The agency also stated that he is asymptomatic and will be halting all his activities. As for the staff and employees who were in contact with the singer, the agency has taken necessary precautions for them too. Read the agency’s full statement below: 

 

Hello.

This is Kim Sunggyu’s agency Double H TNE.

 

On the morning of June 27, our artist Kim Sunggyu was notified that he tested positive for COVID-19.

 

Kim Sunggyu had been getting tested for COVID-19 every week to prepare for his musical “Gwanghwamun Love Song.” Moreover, he was vaccinated with the Johnson vaccine on June 10, but he tested positive today.

 

Kim Sunggyu is asymptomatic, and there are no particular issues with his health.

 

For the staff and employees who crossed paths or came into contact with him, we have completed taking necessary measures such as having them tested.

 

Kim Sunggyu will halt all activities and follow the guidelines set by health authorities. Related staff and employees who came into close contact will enter self-quarantine regardless of the test results.

 

Our company will actively cooperate with the government’s guidelines to do our best with disease prevention and will work harder to manage our artists.

We apologize for causing concern.

 

Thank you.

 

Credits :News1newsen

