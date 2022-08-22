INFINITE’s L aka Kim Myung Soo announces return from military; Shares award certificate in new update for fans

Kim Myung Soo has returned! INFINITE member and actor L has been discharged from his mandatory military service. The idol-actor took to his Instagram account, @kim_msl to share the happy news with his fans.

L first enlisted in the highly revered Marine Corps section of the South Korean military on February 22, 2021. He had previously announced his enlistment to his fans through a video message where he told them that he’ll be back after doing what needs to be done and return with a better version of himself.

In a new update shared on his Instagram, he wrote, “While learning and feeling a lot of new things, I spent time in the Marines [Corps] in good health. I thank everyone who waited [for me]. Part 2 begins.”

In the photo, a drawing of what appears to be Kim Myung Soo in his military uniform along with an award that he received during his service can be seen. He seemed to be a model soldier who received a lot of love from fellow soldiers as their letters can also be seen in the image.

Check out the post below.

L has departed from Woollim Entertainment; however, he continues to be a member of INFINITE. Moreover, it was recently reported that actor Kim Myung Soo may be making his return to the screen soon as he was said to have been reviewing a script for an upcoming Disney+ drama alongside ‘Racket Boys’ actor Tang Jung Sang. He has previously been appreciated for his roles in K-dramas ‘Ms. Hammurabi’ and ‘Angel's Last Mission: Love’.

Are you excited for Kim Myung Soo’s Part 2?

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 5 things you should know about the Royal Secret Agent star Kim Myungsoo aka INFINITE’s L