INFINITE’s Kim Myung Soo and Sungyeol confirmed to reunite in MBC’s latest drama Accounting Firm

According to a South Korean media outlet on February 6th, Lee Sungyeol was cast in MBC's new drama 'Accounting Firm' which depicts the story of Jang Ho Woo, who has a tragic family history, joining Taeil Accounting Firm as the first and only high school graduate accountant to realize the justice he had dreamed of.

In the drama, Lee Sungyeol will play the role of Shim Hyung Woo, the first scholarship student of Han Je Gyun (Choi Min Soo), who overcame a difficult family environment and became a deal part director at Jeil Accounting Firm with the support of Han Je Gyun.

Kim Myung Soo or L’s role:

In particular, as an 'accounting firm', Lee Sungyeol draws attention as he works with Kim Myung Soo, a member of INFINITE. Kim Myung Soo plays the role of Jang Ho Woo, a high school graduate accountant, in 'Accounting Firm'. While INFINITE is still proud of their strong teamwork, expectations are growing for the extraordinary meeting of the two who will push and lead the 'Accounting Firm'. 'Accounting Firm' recently started filming and is scheduled to air in the first half of this year.

Previously, L (Kim Myung Soo) had been discharged from the military. L said on his Instagram account, "I learned and felt a lot and spent a healthy life as a Marine." He continued, “Thank you to everyone who has been waiting. Part 2 begins”, announcing his new start.

Accounting Firm:

Previously, it was reported that actors Choi Jin Hyuk, Yeonwoo and Choi Min Soo were offered to appear in 'Accounting Firm' and were reviewing it. It is known that Choi Jin Hyuk was offered the role of an accountant who is also senior manager of an accounting firm for 12 years, and Yeonwoo was offered the role of Yeon Ah of 'Accounting Firm', while Choi Min Soo was offered the role of Taeil Accounting Firm's deputy representative. As a result, all eyes are focused on the acting that Kim Myung Soo and Lee Sungyeol, Choi Jin Hyuk, Yeonwoo, and Choi Min Soo, who have been loyal to the INFINITE members, will show together.

