INFINITE’s L aka Kim Myung Soo to make cameo in Kim Byung Chul, Yoon Se Ah, Park Ju Hyun’s new thriller drama

On August 17, it was confirmed that INFINITE member L aka Kim Myung Soo would be essaying the role of homicide detective Lee Sung Woo, who follows his senior detective around. Also, his character is someone who has a good personality and is an extremely responsible person. He wants to bring justice and is amazing at his job. It seems as though he will be involved with Park Ju Hyun in the drama.

A Perfect Family starring Kim Byung Chul, Yoon Se Ah and others:

The drama follows a family who seem perfect from the outside but the cracks appear when their daughter’s friend dies mysteriously and many suspect that they are involved in it. Kim Byung Chul has been cast as Choi Jin Hyuk, a talented lawyer. He is the father of his adopted child Seon Hee and goes from being a prosecutor to a lawyer to defend his daughter. He is known to be calm, collected, and a responsible father. Kim Byung Chul has been known as a recently popular actor for his role on JTBC’s Doctor Cha. He has also acted in dramas like All of Us Are Dead, Doctor Prisoner, and SKY Castle. Yoon Se Ah plays the role of Ha Eun Joo, a housewife, and a doting mother. She lost her son due to an unfortunate incident and decided to adopt Seon Hee to make up for the loss of her child. Park Ju Hyun takes on the role of Seon Hee. She seems like the perfect child- a class topper, a sweet person, and a responsible child but the truth is quite different. She has a hard time trusting people since she gets caught up in a murder case. Her complicated inner world gets caught up with her persona and soon the family falls into shambles.

Advertisement

About Kim Myung Soo:

Kim Myung Soo’s latest drama was the MBC’s Numbers. Starring alongside Choi Jin Hyuk, Yeon Woo, Kim Yoo Ri and others, the drama follows a high school graduate entering a big account firm. He goes through several issues as he proves his skills despite being behind his colleagues and seniors. Soon enough, he discovers the corruption that has seeped into various sects of society through this accounting firm and gets determined to bring light to the truth.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung tops Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart as soloist with Layover