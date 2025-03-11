INFINITE’s Lee Sung Jong wins court battle against former agency for unpaid earnings

Great news for INFINITE’s Lee Sung Jong fans! The K-pop idol has successfully won his legal battle against his former agency, SPK Entertainment, securing justice over unpaid settlements and contract violations.

After a year-long legal battle, Lee Sung Jong finally achieved victory on February 28, 2025. The court ruled that SPK Entertainment must pay the owed amount with interest, calculated at an annual rate of 6 per cent from April 21, 2023, to February 28, 2025.

Additionally, the interest rate increases to 12 per cent from the following day until full repayment is made, ensuring fair compensation for the artist.

The dispute began when Lee Sung Jong signed an exclusive contract with SPK Entertainment in August 2022. However, issues arose when the agency failed to pay the promised contract wages.

SPK Entertainment did not provide the necessary support for his professional activities, including broadcast appearances, fan meetings, and album releases, leaving Lee Sung Jong in a difficult situation.

Despite multiple requests for corrective action, the agency remained unresponsive. This persistent lack of communication and support led Lee Sung Jong to terminate his exclusive contract in late December 2023.

He then took legal action, filing a civil lawsuit demanding payment for the work he had completed while under the agency, including settlements for YouTube appearances and a Japanese fan meeting.

Despite facing the tough times, Lee Sung Jong remained committed to his music career. In March 2023, he released the single The One as a solo artist and embarked on his first European tour, solidifying his presence as an independent artist.

In July 2024, INFINITE made a full-group comeback with the album 13egin and launched their Asian tour, COMEBACK AGAIN, thrilling fans worldwide.

More recently, INFINITE released their eighth mini-album, LIKE INFINITE, on March 6, 2025. The group is now preparing for the encore concerts of their 15th anniversary tour, LIMITED EDITION, scheduled for April 12 and 13, 2025, at INSPIRE Arena, promising fans an unforgettable experience.