INFINITE's Lee Sung Yeol joins Kim Jung Hyun, Geum Sae Rok, Choi Tae Joon for upcoming mystery comedy Iron Family

INFINITE's Lee Sung Yeol has been confirmed to be a part of the upcoming black comedy Iron Family alongside Kim Jung Hyun, Geum Sae Rok and Choi Tae Joon. Lee Sunf Yeol made his debut as a part of INFINITE in June 2009. He first appeared in the drama Good Job, Good Job which was released i n2009. He is known for dramas like D-Day and Numbers.

INFINITE's Lee Sung Yeol to play police officer in Iron Family

On June 24, it was reported that INFINITE's Lee Sung Yeol would be appearing in the much-awaited comedy mystery Iron Family along with Kim Jung Hyun, Geum Sae Rok and Choi Tae Joon. Lee Sung Yeol will be playing the role of a police officer. Though he is a police officer, there is a disturbance in the family dynamics as he is family members have higher-paying and better-respected jobs. But he falls in love with another police officer.

More about Iron Family

The KBS drama Iron Family is scheduled to premiere on September 14. There would be 36 episodes in total and they will air every Saturday and Sunday.

The mystery drama revolves around a three-generation family of cleaners. They come across accidental fortune with which they hope that they can better their lives. The narrative will focus on the family dynamics in the modern society.

The project is being directed by Sung Joon Hae who is also known for Bravo, My Life and No Matter What. Seo Sook Hyang took charge of the screenplay. She has also written for hits like Wok of Love and Jealousy Incarnate.

Mr. Queen's Kim Jung Hyun, Soundtrack 2's Geum Sae Rok, Suspicious Partner's Choi Tae Joon and Numbers' Lee Sung Yeol will be appearing in the main roles in the drama.

