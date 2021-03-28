INFINITE's Sunggyu teams up with IZ*ONE's Kwon Eun Bi for the upcoming HUSH MV

INFINITE’s Sunggyu unveiled a music video teaser for his upcoming title track HUSH, starring Kwon Eun Bi. Watch the video below.

We love new music announcements, especially collaboration between talented artists. Earlier this year, it was revealed that INFINITE's Sunggyu is making a comeback this month! His agency, Woollim Entertainment unveiled a new teaser image for his single album titled Won’t Forget You which will be released on March 29. The title track for Won't Forget You is Hush. Since then, Sunggyu has been releasing multiple teaser photos and videos, making fans' excited for his forthcoming album release. It is revealed that IZ*ONE's Kwon Eun Bi will be starring in the video too.

That's right. Woollim Entertainment released a brief teaser of Hush on their official YouTube. We see Sunggyu looking charming in a black suit, his back faced backwards. Everything around him is wrapped in plastic, film, camera, tape-recorder as he looks about intently, his face registering an expression of solemnity. We see a beautiful glimpse of Kwon Eun Bi, looking mesmerising in the passing shot she is featured in. We see shots of Sunggyu walking dejected on a railway track and embracing Kwon Eun Bi, before what seems like a tragedy separates them. The teaser ends with a tape title, Hush.

You can watch the intriguing teaser below:

Won't Forget You is Sunggyu's first single album and features Hush as the title track, Another track titled You and another Korean track. Won't Forget You releases on March 29 KST.

