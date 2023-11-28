INFINITE’s Woohyun breaks silence on his battle with cancer, ahead of comeback with WHITREE

Woohyun from INFINITE is set to make a comeback with his inaugural full-length solo album, WHITREE, marking a noteworthy return to the music scene after a hiatus of seven years. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Woohyun shared that he had considered exiting the music industry, facing a string of challenges. His contemplation arose from transitioning between agencies, grappling with declining health, and experiencing a dip in self-esteem.

Woohyun from INFINITE opens up on his battle and triumph over a rare type of cancer

In a recent interview with K-media, Woohyun revealed that he once contemplated quitting the music industry due to several challenges. His thoughts were influenced by transitions between agencies, declining health, and a dip in self-esteem.

Over the past year, Woohyun underwent notable changes. Last October, he left Woollim Entertainment after a 14-year tenure when his exclusive contract concluded, as the last INFINITE member to depart from the agency. In March, he signed an exclusive contract with JFlex, later merged with Blade Entertainment.

During the interview, he also opened up on his being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST).

Woohyun courageously battled GIST, an exceptionally rare cancer affecting only 10 in a million people. Urgent surgery loomed, prompting him to swiftly fulfill fan events and performances in January and February prior to the procedure.

His recovery proved far more arduous than anticipated, enduring weeks without water intake and bearing a substantial scar and blood bag post-surgery. Amidst this, support from family, hospital encounters, and caring nurses buoyed his spirits, fostering a determination to pursue music despite career jeopardy.

Though unable to perform at his prior level due to lingering health challenges, Woohyun sees his ordeal as a rebirth, deepening his thoughts and musical maturity. His upcoming album, a testament to this journey, aims to inspire those facing hardships, offering courage through his music.

Despite uncertainties about regaining his former vocal prowess and battling breathing issues during performances, Woohyun, driven by a desire to show his improved state, swiftly returned to the stage, hoping to uplift and connect with his devoted fans once more.

Woohyun is making a comeback in the South Korean music scene with his album WHITREE

WHITREE, Woohyun's inaugural full-length solo album, serves as a vessel for the emotions and wisdom amassed during his journey through hardship. This highly anticipated album features an impressive collection of 11 tracks, each expected to resonate with the depth of his experiences. Scheduled for release at 6 PM KST, the album is poised to offer a poignant narrative, reflecting Woohyun's resilience and growth while captivating audiences with his emotive storytelling and musical artistry. As fans eagerly await this significant musical offering, WHITREE stands not only as a testament to Woohyun's personal triumphs but also as an embodiment of his artistic evolution and dedication to his craft.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SHINee, NewJeans, RIIZE and more to perform at Melon Music Awards 2023: Full line up revealed