Influencer takes to Instagram to apologize & clear misunderstandings regarding incident with EXO’s Chanyeol

The bike enthusiast Youtuber who appeared on an entertainment program and said that she had been verbally abused by a famous idol posted an explanation on Instagram and apologized. She said, “I am sorry that many people must have gone through a confusing situation, and I am posting this explanation to clear up a little bit of misunderstanding. I have never mentioned any names, and nor will I in the future.”

She continued, “I saw and felt from my point of view of who the person in the video would be on YouTube, but the speculative comments made while watching the video and the content of the threatening driver mentioned in the show has been taken out of context and I would like to confirm that it was not the person being mentioned several times.”

She finally ended with, “I also suffered damage from the incident, but I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to the person who may have been affected by the speculative comments. We will delete the video and other related feeds because we do not want any further damage from unfounded speculation.”

Previously, she had appeared on a variety show which was broadcast on April 26th, and said that she had been verbally abused by a famous idol while driving. She said, “The foreign luxury car was driving threateningly and I avoided it, and he put his middle finger up." He said, "I stood for a while waiting for a signal, so I knocked on the window to ask why he was swearing, but he covered his face and continued to curse. But looking back at it, he was a very famous idol.”

Post the video, the speculations of the fans went wild as many assumed it was EXO’s Chanyeol but SM Entertainment had quashed all speculations. They said, “The person in the video is not Chanyeol. It is different from Chanyeol's personal car. We will be taking strong measures against the spread of misinformation.”

ALSO READ: WINNER meets Bollywood: Jinu & Mino dance to Falguni Pathak’s ‘Chudi’; Indian tour in the making?

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the incident? Let us know in the comments below.