Influenza: Kim Jun Han in talks to join BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Park Jung Min for zombie thriller

Coupang Play's series titled Influenza will soon be seeing actor Kim Jun Han play one of the cast members in the upcoming zombie thriller drama. Reports have surfaced about him being offered the role of Private Ra In Ho. Previously it was reported that BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Park Jung Min are in talks to play Young Joo and Jae Yoon respectively.

Kim Jun Han reported to join the cast of Zombie thriller

On November 3, South Korean media outlet Star News reported that actor Kim Jun Han previously seen in Anna alongside Bae Suzy, will star in the zombie thriller series Influenza. Soon after a source from his agency Artist Company shared that Kim Jun Han is positively considering the offer to star in the Korean drama. Kim Jun Han has acted in various projects like A Man of Reasons (film), Hospital Playlist (Drama), One Spring Night (drama), and more.

Kim Jun Han has been offered to play the role of Private Ra In Ho who is the direct junior of Lee Jae Yoon. When faced with a zombie apocalypse, Private Ra In Ho is said to offer various solutions to resolve the crisis. He develops successful survival techniques through his strategic thinking. The character is involved in increasing the survival time of his fellow squad members with his diverse pool of knowledge.

About Influenza

Influenza is a Coupang Play series that is based on the novel of the same name by author Han Sang Woo. The story of Influenza is set in a high-rise building air defense unit in Seoul. Jae Yoon is a soldier who has broken up with his girlfriend Young Joo and now are seen going through a group of zombies fighting for survival.

Despite being weak and insecure, Jae Yoon garners the courage to lead a squad against a fight with Zombies. Whereas Private Ra In Ho develops distinct techniques for survival in an apocalyptic world. BLACKPINK's Jisoo previously made her acting debut in Snowdrop alongside Jung Hae In.

