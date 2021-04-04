Inkigayo: IU marks her second win for LILAC; Here are the four best performances of the night

IU wins first place, followed by Rosé’s On The Ground, and third place went to Brave Girls’ Rollin. We also pick our 4 best performances of the night. Read on to find out.

Congratulations to IU! The golden-voiced songstress marked her second win for LILAC on SBS' Inkigayo. IU scored 7521 points, followed by BLACKPINK's Rosé who scored a close 7015 points. Korea's new sweethearts, Brave Girls followed up with 6160 points. Not just that, IU also took centre-stage and performed to LILAC's title track in a fun, celebratory way.

Besides that, there were some sensational performances from numerous artists and groups, who showcased their amazing talent via their singing, dancing, and rap. This week’s performers are WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon, GHOST9, Kim Sejeong, DKB, DRIPPIN, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, MIRAE, Park Goon, Sinchon Tiger, Ciipher, NTX, WJSN, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), Weeekly, T1419, PURPLE KISS, and PENTAGON. All the performances were amazing, but we can only choose four of our favourites. Here are our top four performances of the night.

1. BLACKPINK's Rosé

Rosé has been doing exceptionally well with her debut album, R and hits it out of the park with each new performance. Honestly, we can watch the video over and over again to listen to Rosé's heavenly vocals and amazing dance performance.

You can watch the performance video below:

2. Weeekly

Weeekly showcased a fun and colourful performance of their song, After School. The performance was an instant serotonin boost. The girls certainly prove, why they are considered some of the best performers in the K-pop industry.

You can watch the performance video below:

3. Kim Sejeong

Kim Sejeong puts up a bright and cheerful performance of her song Warning, from her second mini-album, I'm. Sejeong's boxy smile lights up her performance a few notches higher.

You can watch the performance video below:

4. T1419

If we could describe their performance in one word, it would be Magnetic! T1419 performed to their song Exit, and honestly, we were bowled over by their amazing performance.

You can watch the performance video below:

