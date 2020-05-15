INOX expresses extreme displeasure & disappointment at a production house for releasing film directly on OTT

INOX urges 'producers not to skip theatrical run and stay with age-old and established windowing pattern' after Amazon Prime Video announced the global premiere of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo.

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, since theatres across the nation are shut, and shootings stalled, what comes as a ray of hope for all movies-buffs are the OTT platforms. Due to theaters being shut, movies which were supposed to release in the month of March, April, May and June have been kept on hold. But yesterday, Amazon Prime Video had announced the global premiere of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo on the 12th of June, 2020. While Ayushmann and Amitabh Bachchan fans are excited about hearing this news, it looks like this has not gone well with the theater chain INOX.

INOX has released a statement without taking the name of the movie or the production house and has expressed their disappointment. The statement read, "INOX would like to express extreme displeasure and disappointment on an announcement made by a production house today, to release their movie directly on an OTT platform by skipping the theatrical window run. The decision of the production house to deviate from the globally prevalent content windowing practice is alarming and disconcerting. Cinemas and content creators have always been into mutually beneficial partnerships where one's action provided fillip to another's revenues. INOX has been investing profoundly towards adding world class quality screens, across the country, only to provide more eyeballs to the great content being produced. This partnership has endured for decades, and has provided succour to each other. In these troubled times, it is disturbing to see one of the partners not interested in continuing the mutually beneficial relationship, especially when the need of the hour is to stand shoulder to shoulder with each other, and bring the film industry back to its vibrant best."

They added, "Such acts, though isolated, vitiate the atmosphere of mutual partnership and paint these content producers as fair weather friends rather than all-weather life-long partners. Needless to say, INOX will be constrained to examine its options, and reserves all rights, including taking retributive measures, in dealing with such fair-weather friends. INOX would like to reiterate that as the backbone of the cinematic value chain, this windowing pattern has done wonders in terms of revenues for the content creators and all other stakeholders, as it offers them the opportunity to extract the best from all available mediums, which include cinemas, OTT platforms as well as satellite. INOX would like to urge all content creators not to skip the theatrical run, and stay with the age old and established windowing pattern, which is in the best interests of all stakeholders in the value chain.”

Meanwhile, talking about Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie will premiere exclusively on the 12th of June, 2020, and will be available in 200 countries and territories worldwide. The movie is the quirky tale of two slimy scheming foxes in a game of one-upmanship, each one attracting other members to their clan and each one with an agenda of his own. A Rising Sun Films production, Gulabo Sitabo is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

