Inside Edge 3, Ep 1 Review: It's a dog eat dog's world in Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Aamir Bashir's drama

Inside Edge 3

Director: Kanishk Varma

Cast: Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Aamir Bashir, Tanuj Virwani, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi

Creator: Karan Anshuman

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

One of Amazon Originals first web shows, Inside Edge, has returned with its third season this weekend. The show which first kickstarted in 2017 has come a long way and continues to have an ever-growing fan base. This season, we get to see the regulars Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Aamir Bashir, Tanuj Virwani and Sayani Gupta reprising their roles in Kanishk Varma's sports drama.

With the intention of upping the ante this season, Inside Edge 3 picks up from where it left off last season. Zarina Mallik (Richa Chadha) and Mantra Patil (Sapna Pabbi) are facing match-fixing charges and the first episode majorly revolves around this. We return to the dazzling hotel rooms, private jets and shiny offices, where our characters reside.

Creator Karan Anshuman uses the first episode to establish how far we've come as things pick up with a measured pace. Each leading character, crucial to the story, gets their time onscreen to take the story one step further. However, one major highlight of the first episode is its back story. There is more than one and takes most of the time almost making you feel like you're revisiting the show all over again.

Deceit and betrayal combined with cricket and entertainment prove to be a fool-proof combination and Inside Edge has managed to do that for the last two seasons. This time, however, it is a dog eat dog's world as Bhaisaab (Aamir Bashir), Vikrant Dhawan (Vivek Oberoi) and Zarina Mallik go far and wide to cross each other.

While the first episode does come across as confusing at one point, the 10-episode series may lay it all out and make it a gripping watch eventually. The dramatic dialogues, new insights into the characters and the cinematography of the shiny corridors of Mumbai's cricket chambers amp up the drama.

We did miss seeing the wise Rohini Raghavan (Sayani Gupta) in the first episode, but we're hoping her character arc gets the treatment it deserves.

Inside Edge Season 3's first episode definitely sets up an intriguing storyline to follow and to see how the players as well as the cricket administration falls through to make it a better and bigger bet.

