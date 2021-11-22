Inside Edge 3 Trailer: Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Aamir Bashir return to the pitch for a bigger & bolder game.

After two successful seasons, Inside Edge 3 is just days away from release. Amazon Prime Video and Excel Entertainment dropped the latest season's trailer today and looks like the game is set to get more intense and intriguing. Created by Karan Anshuman, this season will see Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Akshay Oberoi, Sidhant Gupta and Amit Sial reprising their roles.

Directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Excel Entertainment, Inside Edge 3 trailer delighted fans.

Check out Inside Edge 3 trailer below:

Inside Edge 3 will begin streaming from 3 December on Amazon Prime Video.

