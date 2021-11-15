Inside Edge Season 3 Poster Out: Farhan Akhtar shares release date of Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi starrer

Filmmaker-actor, Farhan Akhtar has shared the poster of the web series Inside Edge season 3. The sports drama received an overwhelming response from the audience. The series stars an ensemble cast, featuring Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tanuj Virwani, Angad Bedi, Sayani Gupta, Aamir Bashir, Sapna Pabbi, as well as Manu Rishi, Amit Sial, Karan Oberoi and Asha Saini. Created by Karan Anshuman, two seasons of the series have been released till now.

Well, today Farhan shared the poster of the upcoming season on its Instagram handle. He wrote, “Masters of the game are back and this time, there's no looking back. #InsideEdgeOnPrime, new season out on Dec 3rd.” The release date is also mentioned in his caption. The fans can now rejoice as their favourite show will be released in the first week of the next month. In the second season, viewers saw that Vayu Raghavan led the Mumbai Mavericks to face their biggest adversary against Arvind Vashisht-led Haryana Hurricanes. But they encountered scandals.

Sharing the poster, the official Twitter handle of Amazon Prime Video wrote, “They just levelled up the power dynamics & we want to know it ALL #InsideEdgeOnPrime, new season, Dec 3rd (sic).”

Take a look at the post here:

Inside Edge was also nominated for Best Drama series at 46th International Emmy Awards. In the series, Siddhant Chaturvedi was also seen. He made his OTT debut from the show. The series is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

