INSIDE Jin’s ‘hug’ event for BTS FESTA 2024: Here’s how K-pop idol’s 1st solo album The Astronaut and Wootteo make appearances

BTS’ Jin’s highly-anticipated in-person ‘hug’ event began today at 3:00 p.m. KST (11:30 a.m. IST). There’s much excitement regarding FESTA 2024, marking the megastar group’s 11th debut anniversary. In particular, since Jin is the only member who can attend an in-person event, fans worldwide are eagerly looking forward to updates from the venue.

What does the stage for BTS' Jin's greeting session look like?

According to posts shared by ARMYs who won the chance to meet Jin for the BTS FESTA 2024 event, the inside venue for the K-pop idol’s ‘light hug’ and greeting session is The Astraunaut-themed.

Not only does Jin’s 1st solo album make an appearance but Wootteo, a character who was created to promote The Astraunaut, also makes an appearance on the stage.

Here’s what the venue for Jin’s ‘hug-event’ looks like:

ARMYs showcase unwavering love for BTS and Jin outside 'hug' event venue

In addition, the outside of the BTS FESTA 2024 venue also looks lively and fun-filled with ARMYs queuing up to showcase their utmost love for the group.

Many fans dressed up as characters created by Jin like Wootteo and RJ, some exhibited their support by wearing t-shirts with the K-pop idol’s face printed on them, and others went for a massive amount of Jin badges on their backpack.

Here’s how ARMYs are celebrating BTS FESTA 2024 and Jin’s hug event outside the venue:

More about Jin's in-person event for BTS FESTA 2024

Meanwhile, BTS’ Jin’s much-awaited greeting session has already begun around 11:30 a.m. IST. Clips from the venue are going viral online, delivering insights into the event. According to HYBE’s notice, the ‘light hug’ session will last for about three hours.

Following that, around 8 p.m. KST (4:30 p.m. IST), the BTS member will commence his ‘message from Jin’ session’, which is expected to last for 60 minutes. In this session, he will showcase various performances that ARMYs have been anticipating and will also interact with the fans.

More about Jin

This marks Jin’s first activity after getting discharged from the military on June 12. Since all six BTS members are still completing their mandatory military service, he is expected to reunite with them in 2025.

Before resuming his group activities, the singer is expected to advance in his solo career in the meantime. According to reports, Jin will make his solo comeback sometime in 2024.

