Inside Pics: Hrithik Roshan with Saba Azad, Pashmina, Sussanne Khan and others at Eshaan Roshan-Aishwarya's wedding

The Roshan family have been in the headlines as they came together to celebrate a grand family occasion – the wedding of Hrithik Roshan's cousin Eshaan Roshan, who is the son of legendary music composer Rajesh Roshan, with Aishwarya Singh. The star-studded celebration saw multiple generations of the Roshan family come together under one roof, making it a memorable affair filled with laughter, joy, and glamour.

The newlyweds, Eshaan Roshan and Aishwarya Singh, looked absolutely stunning throughout their wedding celebrations. From the vibrant and playful Haldi ceremony to the wedding rituals and the glamorous reception, the couple impressed everyone with their impeccable style and grace. Eshaan donned elegant traditional ensemble, while Aishwarya dazzled in exquisite lehenga during their pheras.

The early entrants were the groom's family members, including uncle and aunt, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, along with his parents Kanchan Roshan and Rajesh Roshan to bless the newlyweds. Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan was there with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, sister Sunaina Roshan, and niece Suranika Soni, making the gathering a complete family affair. The couple’s close friends and industry colleagues also joined the festivities, ensuring the celebrations were nothing short of spectacular.

Actress Saba Azad was also part of the celebrations, adding charm and style to the wedding festivities. Also, Sussanne Khan, attended all the functions along with her beau Arslan Goni, reflecting their close ties. The event saw the Roshans dressed in traditional yet elegant attire, with everyone bringing their own flair to the wedding’s festivities.

From heartfelt blessings to lively dance performances, the wedding was a perfect blend of tradition and glamour. The family’s unity and camaraderie were evident in every photo, capturing moments of laughter, joy, and emotion. Eshaan and Aishwarya’s wedding was a vibrant and joyous family celebration, reflecting both love and legacy within the Roshan clan.

