Inside Tale of the Nine Tailed's Lee Dong Wook & Start Up's Suzy's brief romance and what led to their breakup

Many may not be aware but Lee Dong-wook of Tale of the Nine Tailed fame and Suzy of Start-Up fame briefly dated for four months in 2018, from March to July.
Lee Dong-wook and Suzy briefly dated from March to July 2018
Lee Dong-wook and Suzy are amongst the most popular Korean actors out there, who boast of envy-worthy acting careers while also enjoying a global fanbase. Currently, Dong-wook is leaving us mighty impressed with his male gumiho act as Lee Yeon in Tale of the Nine Tailed while Suzy shows us why she's such a talented actress with her heartwarming performance as entrepreneur Seo Dal-mi in Start-Up.

But, did you know that Dong-wook, 38, and Suzy, 26, actually dated in real-life briefly in 2018? It was on March 9, when a report by TV Report suggested that the pair were dating and while they were just colleagues at first, the relationship blossomed to something much more than just friendship. In 2012, during an appearance on SBS's Strong Heart, Suzy had taken the Goblin star's name as her ideal type. Confirming their relationship were their agencies as two statements were sent by both.

As shared by Soompi, Dong-wook's management King Kong by Starship said, "They met at a private, casual gathering. They recently started to get to know each other with good intentions and have feelings for each other. Because it’s still the beginning and we just learned about it, there’s not much we can say about them dating or being a couple." As Suzy was still being managed by JYP Entertainment at the time, the agency said, "They are currently in the process of getting to know each other."

However, the romance was meant to be short-lived as it was confirmed on July 2 of the same year that the pair had decided to break up after dating for just four months albeit in an amicable manner. While JYP Entertainment shared, via Soompi, "It’s true that [Suzy] has broken up with Lee Dong-wook. Because they both had busy schedules, it was difficult for them to meet, and they naturally ended up going their separate ways," King Kong by Starship shared, "It’s true that Lee Dong-wook and Suzy have broken up. They naturally grew apart as they became busier."

Via a report by OSEN, an inside source in the know had revealed that post their breakup, Dong-wook and Suzy were cheering each other on from a distance as fellow actors. At the time of their split, Dong-wook was shooting for Life alongside Cho Seung-woo while the Uncontrollably Fond star was shooting for Vagabond alongside Lee Seung-gi and Shin Sung-rok.

Do you wish Lee Dong-wook and Suzy would have worked things out and remained a couple? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

