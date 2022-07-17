‘Insider’ star Kang Ha Neul to lead JTBC’s upcoming webtoon based drama ‘I Will Die Soon’?

On July 14, an official from Kang Ha Neul's agency, TH Company, announced that it was “a work that we are looking at positively" regarding his role on 'I Will Die Soon’ which is a drama based on a popular webtoon of the same name. It depicts the story of a person who begins a new life with death. It is known that Kang Ha Neul has been offered the role of Choi Yi Jae. Meanwhile, Kang Ha Neul is currently playing the role of Kim Yohan in the JTBC drama 'Insider'.

Kang Ha Neul began his career in musical theater, notably in ‘Thrill Me’ (2010), ‘Prince Puzzle’ (2011), ‘Black Mary Poppins’ (2012), and ‘Assassins’ (2012). He later shifted to the screen, starring in the television dramas ‘To the Beautiful You’ (2012), ‘The Heirs’ (2013) and ‘Misaeng: Incomplete Life’ (2014).

In 2017, Kang Ha Neul starred in the film ‘New Trial’, acting as a young man who spent a decade in prison after an abusive investigation for a crime he did not commit. He then starred alongside Park Seo Joon in the action comedy film ‘Midnight Runners’, playing a nerdy student of the Korean National Police University. The film was a success, becoming the 4th highest-grossing South Korean film in 2017. In the same year, he also appeared in mystery thriller film ‘Forgotten’ alongside Kim Mu Yeol.

In 2019, Kang Ha Neul made a comeback in the entertainment industry in the KBS2 TV series ‘When the Camellia Blooms’ alongside Gong Hyo Jin. The drama achieved impressive ratings, and was the highest-rated miniseries in 2019. It also led to numerous accolades and critical acclaim for Kang, including the Baeksang Arts Award for Best Actor – Television. In 2022, Kang starred in the period adventure film ‘The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure’, a sequel to the blockbuster hit ‘The Pirates’.

