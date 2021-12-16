Inspector Koo’s Kim Hye Jun in talks to star alongside Jung Hae In and Go Kyung Pyo in new medical drama

On December 16th, her agency, Endmark, announced, "Kim Hye Jun received an offer for the drama 'Connect' and is positively reviewing it." Japanese director Takashi Miike's new drama 'Connect' is the first Korean film directed by a man who has lost a part of his body to organ hunters and is connected to a person who has received an organ. Director Miike Takashi has directed 'First Love', 'Calling Ears', 'Laplace's Witch' and 'Battle of Evil'.

It was previously known that Jung Hae In, who was active in Netflix's original series 'DP', JTBC's 'Snowdrop', and MBC's 'One Spring Night', was offered an appearance in 'Connect' and is considering it. In addition, Go Kyung Pyo and Ryu Jun Yeol are also known to have received offers. Meanwhile, Kim Hye Jun recently became herself as serial killer K in the JTBC drama 'Inspector Koo', which garnered favorable reviews.

She landed her first role in a feature film in After Spring. In 2018, Kim Hye Jun was cast as one of the main characters in Netflix Original series ‘Kingdom’, portraying the unusual character of an ambitious teenage queen who is expecting the heir to the throne. In late 2018, she reunited with Bae Doona in the TV series ‘Matrimonial Chaos’, playing Bae Doona’s younger sister.

Although Kim Hye Jun acting in 'Kingdom' was criticized by some viewers who would find it inconsistent with the much codified period piece genre, she was praised just a few months later for her performance as one of the leads in ‘Another Child’, the directorial debut of Kim Yun Seok.

Go Kyung Pyo gained recognition for his role in the television series ‘Reply 1988’ (2015–16) and has since starred in ‘Don't Dare to Dream’ (2016) and ‘Chicago Typewriter’ (2017). Go Kyung Pyo starred in his first leading role in KBS2's ‘Strongest Deliveryman’ in August 2017.

