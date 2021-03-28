Inspired by our favourite KDramas, here are our top picks of delicious Korean cuisine

Love, friendship, revenge, action and food - KDramas top it all. Here’s a list of Korean food that we got exposed to, thanks to our love for Korean dramas!

Food in Korea is like a dream come true for many of us. From spending hours on YouTube watching Mukbang videos and trying out Korean recipes at home, we constantly try to get as close to Korean food as possible. But how to counter the cravings that settle in despite all that?

The answer is to connect the food with stories and great visuals. In this list, we bring to you some of the dishes that are pioneering mascots of the Korean culture. The variety in texture, deliciousness, and the feelings that they provide, make these dishes mind-blowingly spectacular. From fancy dishes to simple comfort food, these are sure to bring life into your lives.

So read on, and dive into the rabbit hole!

Jajangmyeon

Probably the most popular Korean dish in recent times, ‘Jajang’ as it’s usually called, is among the best noodle dishes to ever exist. The black bean sauce coating every strand of springy, al dente noodles is a dream come true. I first set my eyes upon this in the show ‘Wok of Love’ and have been obsessed ever since. From trying it out in restaurants, having the Samyang Instant Jajangmyeon to making it at home from scratch, this has been a love story for the ages, for many. The slight tartness from the fermented bean sauce and the chewiness from the freshly made noodles, propelled me head over heels into love with everything Korean. ‘Castaway on the Moon’ is another show where Jajangmyeon shows up for an important scene. A must watch is ‘Coffee Prince’, a particularly hilarious featuring Jajang is sure to make your heart and taste buds flutter!

Bulgogi

Marinated beef? Check. Sweet and savoury? Check. Grilled over charcoal? Check? God’s own food? Checkmate. Even though Bulgogi can also use chicken or pork, beef bulgogi is one of the traditional dishes in Korea. The tender meat, the perfect blend of spices and the smoky taste has ensured Bulgogi’s survival since decades. Having seen it being eaten by so many mukbang channels, by K-Dramas like Oh My Ghostess, the Let's Eat series and even Itaewon Class, who would not fall in love with it. The instances in Hospital Playlist when the whole gang ends up in a restaurant raving over meat, has definitely made it on my bucket list. What do you think is better; the long marinated, perfectly balanced, garlicky- sesame meat, or the group of friends that indulge in it together?

Kimchi

Admittedly, Kimchi is a side dish, yes. However, it is still a much more popular and classier representative of Korean food culture, than many mainstream and highbrow delicacies. The simple dish of fermented cabbage and radish works wonderfully as a partner to the main course. It works not only as a palate cleanser, but also elevates the overall taste and mouthfeel of the main dishes like beef, kimbap or even noodles. The sourness, the perfect crunch, the refreshing coolness acts as an amazing break.

Tteokbokki

A strong contender to the globally loved ramen, Tteokbokki is a dish containing spicy, sweet rice cakes. Usually made containing lots of sauce, the vivid taste, with the chewy texture of the rice cakes, makes it an incredible delight to have. Yes, the rice cakes are chewy, not soft and mushy, but that’s where the fun is! With the spicy taste, the chewiness just feels like the gift that keeps on giving. Every bite draws in that spectacular taste, and just helps to stuff your belly silly. And may I just remind you, instant Tteokbokki is available in so many places!

Bibimbap

A cohesive dish, extremely representative of the Korean Culture, Bibimbap elevates comfort food to delicious comfort food. By name, it does stand for fried rice. But just like everything else with Korean food, some things are deceptively good. Perhaps the most incredible thing about Bibimbap is that it has as many variations as there are grains of rice. Chicken, beef, pork, spicy, sweet, savoury, seaweed, rice cakes, fish cakes - there are so many things that make this dish marvellous. It doesn’t matter if there’s a party, a date, or even just a night-in, Bibimbap is sure to make you feel like there are still some good things left in the world. In a word, this dish is: happiness.

These are the top must-haves in our Korean cuisine list - thanks to all the KDrama stories!

Have you tried any of these dishes? What is the one dish you’ve been wanting to try? Let us know your recommendations in the comments below!

