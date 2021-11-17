Intensity, emotion, love: Álvaro Morte & the cast of Money Heist open up on Season 5's storylines

With Season 5's second part releasing in less than a month, the cast of Money Heist is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the final heist. It seems like they are all set to release the highly-anticipated Volume 2 which fans have been waiting for too long now.

As the first part ended with a cliffhanger, it would be interesting to note what happens to the Professor and his gang once they decide to fight back after Tokyo aka Úrsula Corberó's demise. As for now, Álvaro Morte and the cast members have opened up on what fans can expect from the next part in terms of storyline, and the most dominant themes of the new chapter.

"I think this season is loaded with extreme tension," Morte says, while some videos from the new season play in the background. In the clips, we can witness an exhausted Professor screaming his heart out as his gang can be seen too done to continue further. "I'll do other things, but something like this happens once in a lifetime," Helsinki aka Mirko Dragic chimed in.

The cast then weighs in on the apparent themes of Season 5, and they have a common answer - Intensity, emotion and love. Some of the clips shown in the promotional video take fans behind-the-scenes and show tidbits from the entire filming. The cast's terrific acting coupled with the larger than life sets would definitely make the rest of Season 5 a memorable affair.

In the end, we can even see the deceased Tokyo, who is asked whether she would like to visit amid flashbacks! "It should involve a lot of dancing," Corberó jokingly replies!

