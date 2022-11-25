Interest Of Love: Moon Ga Young and Yoo Yeon Seok share a sad love story in the first teaser

On November 23rd, JTBC's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Interest Of Love' released the first teaser video. In the video, Ha Sang Soo (played by Yoo Yeon Seok ) and Ahn Soo Young (played by Moon Ga Young ), who are caught up in precarious emotions like a sandcastle on the waves, contain the mixed emotions.

The teaser shows Ha Sang Soo and Ahn Soo Young, who end up facing each other despite their differences in understanding. Ahn Soo Young, who was asked, "It was like that to me, would it have been different if we met that day?" answered, "No, we wouldn't have worked out in the end," but recalls happy memories with Ha Sang Soo.

Ha Sang Soo's gaze, which replies, "Is this the answer Soo Young was trying to give?" Although they can't get closer for various reasons, the two people's hearts always stay on 'that day' when they smile together at the beach. We wonder if Ha Sang Soo and Ahn Soo Young will be able to overcome their differences in understanding and finally reach each other.

Geum Sae Rok and Jung Ga Ram in the teaser:

In the midst of this, as Park Mi Kyung (played by Geum Sae Rok) and Jeong Jonghyun (played by Jung Ga Ram) confess their feelings to Ha Sang Soo and Ahn Soo Young, respectively, another variable comes to their relationship. As the eyes of the two are still looking at each other, hardships are expected in the love of Park Mi Kyung and Jung Jong Hyun. As a result, attention is focused on what choices those who are connected with the most unstable emotions will make in the repeated confusion.

Interest Of Love:

Like this, ‘Interest Of Love', which raised the risky prelude to love with the first teaser video, draws excitement through the images of young men and women who experience joy and sorrow with hot emotions rising even in the cold reality. In particular, director Cho Young Min, who showed off his sensuous visual beauty in the drama 'Do you like Brahms?', is in charge of directing, raising expectations. First broadcast on Wednesday, December 21st.