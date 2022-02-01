This interesting food & colour quiz will determine which BLACKPINK alum matches your personality

Brighten up your Tuesday with some colours, or food, or both! All you’ve got to do is tell us which colour describes these foods best and based on your answers, we can determine which BLACKPINK member out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa matches your personality!! Nothing more interesting than a fun quiz to put some life back into your Tuesday! Scroll down to take the quiz!

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ