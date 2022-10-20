International Chefs Day: 6 K-Pop idols that are known to be good cooks feat BTS’ Suga and more

While Jin is the more well-known cook of the group by ARMYs but Suga is a hidden ace as seen during their vacation vlogs like ‘In The Soop’, he is seen making barbeque, noodles and more. With the way he cuts vegetables and meat, one can understand that he is a learned person who is aware of various culinary techniques and often uses his extensive knowledge to feed his members with the best food and they love it! Many times the members, including Jin, would praise his skills and the dishes he makes, making us want some immediately! Suga and Agust D is a South Korean rapper, songwriter and record producer. Managed by BIGHIT MUSIC, he debuted as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS in 2013. In 2016, he released his first solo mixtape, ‘Agust D’. In 2018, he re-released the mixtape for digital purchase and streaming. The reissue reached number three on Billboard's World Albums Chart. In 2020, he released his second solo mixtape, ‘D-2’. Commercially, the mixtape peaked at number 11 on the US Billboard 200, number seven on the UK Albums Chart, and number two on Australia's ARIA Album Chart. The Korea Music Copyright Association attributes over 100 songs to Suga as a songwriter and producer, including Suran's ‘Wine’ which peaked at number two on the Gaon Music Chart and won best Soul/R&B track of the year at the 2017 Melon Music Awards.

2. EXO’s D.O.

EXO’s D.O. is known to be one of the best cooks in the group and it is seen in the videos where he makes some delicious Korean foods like bulgogi, Kimchi Jjigae, Doenjang Jjigae and more. Many videos show D.O. constantly feeding the members and them praising his skills as well. His soft-hearted behaviour has left the fans melting! D.O. is best known as a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO. Apart from his group's activities, D.O. has starred in various television dramas and movies such as ‘Pure Love’ (2016), ‘My Annoying Brother’ (2016), ‘Positive Physique’ (2016), ‘Room No.7’ (2017), ‘100 Days My Prince’ (2018), ‘Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds’, and ‘Swing Kids’ (2018). In 2021, he debuted as a soloist with his first extended play, ‘Empathy;. In addition, D.O. was selected by the Korean Film Council as one of the 200 Korean actors that best represent the present and future of Korea's movie scene.

3. SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu

Mingyu of SEVENTEEN appeared on the real variety show of their castaway-themed ‘One Fine Day’, the members have yet eaten a proper meal and continued to look for food by pure hard work in the village. One Fine Day is a reality program which captures idols; experiences while traveling and exploring different places and countries. Here, they show off their talents and Mingyu was one of them. He displayed his cooking and chopping skills. In many other shows, he also created some unique dishes that left the fans drooling. Mingyu is a South Korean rapper under Pledis Entertainment. He is a member of the boy group SEVENTEEN under ‘Hip Hop Team’.

4. Red Velvet’s Wendy

Red Velvet‘s Wendy meticulously taught her fans how to make the famous coffee flavored dessert step by step on a Valentine’s Day special. Wendy has never been shy about her love for cooking and baking. In the past, she has baked brownies for the hosts of Problematic Men and frequently shares photos of food that she makes on Instagram. Wendy has even thoughtfully baked desserts and cooks meals for her seniors in SM Entertainment. To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Wendy revealed her outstanding baking skills and taught the public how to make the perfect tiramisu with step by step instructions. Wendy is a South Korean singer, voice actress, and radio host. She is a member of the South Korean girl group Red Velvet. She made her solo debut in 2021 with the EP ‘Like Water’. She is also a member of South Korean supergroup Got the Beat.

5. TWICE’s Jeongyeon

Jeongyeon is a good cook, because her father, Yoo Chang Jun, is a chef who worked for former President Kim Dae Jung for 20 years, specializing in Korean cuisine. Her mother works in a Japanese restaurant managed by her aunt. Jeongyeon got her cooking skills from her father. On top of that, all TWICE members have lived in the dorm for 5 years now, so Jeongyeon cooks for them. In October 2015 Jeongyeon officially debuted as a member of TWICE with the release of their first extended play (EP), ‘The Story Begins’. Jeongyeon and her sister co-hosted the South Korean music program Inkigayo from July 2016 to January 2017, for which they both won the Newcomer Award at the 2016 SBS Entertainment Awards. Since Jeongyeon's debut, she has also been credited as songwriter on some of TWICE's tracks.

6. BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Out of all the members of the group, Jennie is the best cook. She is constantly seen in her vlogs either baking or cooking up some trendy dishes. While the rest of the members do not cook much, she is constantly seen cooking for herself and other friends. Jennie Kim, known mononymously as Jennie, is a South Korean singer and rapper. Born and raised in South Korea, Jennie studied in New Zealand for five years before returning to South Korea in 2010. She debuted as a member of the girl group BLACKPINK, formed by YG Entertainment, in August 2016.

