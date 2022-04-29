International Dance Day: Exploring K-Pop idols that are swift-footed featuring MAMAMOO’s Hwasa & more

The Dance Committee of the International Theater Institute (ITI) established April 29 as International Dance Day in 1982 to highlight the amazing diversity and talent of dancers all over the globe. This date was chosen because it marks the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727-1810), the creator of modern ballet. K-Pop is known for vocals as well as dance so let’s take a look at some of the best and underrated dancers of the industry:-

ONEUS’ Hwanwoong

Main dancer of ONEUS, Hwanwoong is the person that always catches the eye of the viewer for his expressions, smooth dancing and amazing techniques. The energy he brings in songs like ‘Twilight’, ‘Lit’, ‘No Diggity’ and more gets him a lot of attention. Even in ‘Road to Kingdom’ a boy-group survival show, many of the other groups like Golden Child, The Boyz commented on his facial expression as he blended into the concepts very well.

An absolute gem of a dancer, this ITZY member has some sharp moves! While the rest of the group are great dancers as well, Chaeryeong manages to catch all the little details which allows her to be more sharp or soft depending on the concept. She has always gone viral for her dance moves in every ITZY comeback because viewers are always mesmerized by her skills.

Juyeon, known to be the charismatic and charming member of THE BOYZ, has also come into the limelight often for his strong performance skills and detail oriented moves. Once again, the entire group is amazing at the dance aspect, but Juyeon blends himself into every concept given to him. Even in ‘Road To Kingdom’ or his iconic performance in ‘Kingdom’ alongside iKON’s DK and SF9’s Taeyang where he played the heartbroken nobleman. His attention to detail was beautiful and it allowed the viewers to immerse themselves into the performance

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa

Unlike the previous dancers, she doesn’t have as much technique-oriented styles but she has tact and sass, which is just as important for the perfect performance experience. Her smokey expressions and cheeky attitude allows her to dance with ease and as seen in her solo work, she ties the concept together with her sharp dancing skills and beautiful facial expressions. Her dance tells a story!

ASTRO’s Moonbin

Arguably one of the best dancers from the 3rd generation groups, Moonbin has gained popularity for his smooth moves and amazing attention to detail. ASTRO is known to be one of the most synchronized groups and Moonbin is one of the reasons why. His ability to understand the certain movements that make the choreography stand out has helped him bring a lot of attention to himself!

EVERGLOW’s Mia

Mia is a South Korean singer and rapper under Yue Hua Entertainment. She is the main vocalist and main dancer of the girl group EVERGLOW. Along with Yiren, Mia always catches the viewer’s eye for her strong dance moves and gripping stage performance skills. She manages to grab attention with her smooth yet sharp moves as well as amazing facial expressions!

Which other idol should be included? Let us know in the comments below.