International Day of Happiness: 5 K-Pop songs that make us smile feat BTS, MAMAMOO & more

Every year, March 20 is celebrated as the International Day of Happiness. Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012, it aims to make people around the world realise the importance of happiness in their lives. With the world facing unprecedented challenges coming our way, celebrating the small things that make us happier has become more important than ever.

To mark the International Day of Happiness 2022, we’ve put together 5 of our favourite K-Pop songs that are certain to bring a smile to your face:

BTS - Anpanman

Starting off this list is BTS’ track ‘Anpanman’, from the group’s 2018 album ‘Love Yourself: Tear’. Containing references to a fictional Japanese superhero Anpanman, the song sees BTS becoming ARMYs’ superheroes with their hearts, despite not having an actual superpower. The upbeat song has an adorable choreography to boot, and is always a fun listen!

Red Velvet’s Joy - Hello

Released as part of her solo debut EP in 2021, Red Velvet’s Joy’s ‘Hello’, is a modern rock remake of Park Hye Kyung’s 2003 track, ‘Hello’. The song contains hopeful lyrics, saying goodbye to upsetting yesterdays, and welcoming happier new days.

BOL4 - Some

This 2017 song was included in BOL4 (Bolbbalgan4)’s EP ‘Red Page Part.1’, and sees them coming to terms with struggling to express their feelings for a significant other, whom they’ve come to like. The adorable music video for ‘Some’ also recently became BOL4’s first MV to cross 100 million views on YouTube.

Oh My Girl - Dolphin

Dropped in 2020, this refreshing song is actually a B-Side, part of Oh My Girl’s EP ‘NONSTOP’. The lighthearted song is especially addictive, and took the internet by storm, with everyone going “da da da da”. With summer just around the corner, the timing seems just right to bring ‘Dolphin’ back to our playlists!

MAMAMOO - Yes I Am

A celebration of self-confidence, MAMAMOO’s ‘Yes I Am’ is part of the girl group’s fifth EP ‘Purple’, released in 2017. The song’s melody itself is just as colourful as its fun music video, and is certain to make you bop your head along without even realising it!

Which other cheerful K-Pop song is part of your playlist? Share with us below!

