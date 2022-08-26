International Dog Day: 5 stars with adorable furry friends featuring BTS’ V, Son Ye Jin and more

Celebrated every year on August 26, International Dog Day serves to celebrate our beloved four-legged companions! On this occasion, let us take a look at a few stars who are known to shower immense love and affection on their furry friends!

BTS’ V - Yeontan

A tiny Pomeranian, Yeontan is one famous dog! Also affectionately referred to as Tan, Tannie, or Kim Yeontan, the little dog has often appeared in V’s posts, and BTS’ other members are also known to be very fond of him.

Son Ye Jin - Kitty

Adorably named Kitty, ‘Crash Landing on You’ star Son Ye Jin’s dog is a soft, white Maltese. Kitty has featured on the actress’ social media a number of times, and even recently appeared in a post, resting her head on a hand, which fans believe to be actor, and Son Ye Jin’s husband, Hyun Bin.

EXO’s Sehun - Vivi

EXO’s Sehun is another dog-lover! The youngest member of the group, he has a gorgeous white Bichon Frise named Vivi, who is often the star of Sehun’s social media posts. Sehun is also known to have been fostering a friend’s Mini Poodle called Monsieur for a while.

GOT7’s Youngjae - CoCo

This famous white Maltese is also very adored! In fact, GOT7 member and actor Youngjae even has a separate social media account dedicated to his sweet little furry friend, CoCo.

SHINee’s Key - CommeDes and Garçons

Named after a well-known fashion label, these two four-legged friends have even appeared on television in shows like ‘I Live Alone’ along with Key! Another proud owner, the SHINee member also has a social media account dedicated to CommeDes and Garçons.

