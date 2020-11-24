International Emmy Awards 2020: Richie Mehta's 'Delhi Crime' bags the Best Drama Series Award

Richie Mehta directorial Delhi Crime that premiered on Netflix has made the country proud. It has bagged the Best Drama Series Award at the Emmys this year.

Many of the Indian web series have outshined others at the 48th International Emmy Awards 2020. It won’t be wrong to say that this year has been an eventful one for the country. Delhi Crime, which is a Netflix series, has now bagged the Best Drama Series Award. The fictionalized crime drama features Shefali Shah, Adil Hussain, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Yashaswini Dayama, Vinod Sherawat, Jaya Bhattacharya, Gopal Dutt, and others in the lead roles. It has been directed by Richie Mehta.

For the unversed, Shefali Shah plays the role of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in the crime series who is assigned the responsibility of finding out the culprits of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. Delhi Crime was reportedly pitted against the Criminal UK, The Bronze Garden Season 2 (Argentina), and Charite 2 Season 2. It beat all of them and went on to create history by bagging the award. Netflix India’s official handle has also confirmed it on their page.

Here’s what has been mentioned in their official handle’s post, “Delhi Crime has just won the International Emmy for Best Drama Series. Congratulations to the entire team.” Unlike the previous times, this year’s International Emmy Awards has been held virtually while keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was hosted live by renowned actor Richard Kind at an empty theatre in New York City with literally no audience or red carpets. Meanwhile, Arjun Mathur had earlier got nominated for Best Actor in a Web Series (Made In Heaven) but unfortunately could not bring the award home.

