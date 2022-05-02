International Harry Potter Day: Would TXT join you for a Harry Potter movie marathon? Find out with this quiz

This year marks a decade since May 2 was declared the International Harry Potter Day in 2012 to honour the literary work of author J. K. Rowling. With the series holding the Guinness World Record for the highest-selling series by a single author, Harry Potter has truly brought many generations together with their shared love for its magical world.

To commemorate this day, we thought of putting together a fun quiz for all Potterheads out there. And who better to do this with, than our very own ‘9 and Three Quarters - Run Away’ singers TOMORROW X TOGETHER themselves! The group’s debut studio album, ‘The Dream Chapter: MAGIC’ features the lead single ‘9 and Three Quarters - Run Away’, a clear reference to the Harry Potter series. Not just the name of the track itself, but the accompanying music video also alludes to the Harry Potter universe.

Would the members of TOMORROW X TOGETHER join you for a Harry Potter movie marathon to celebrate International Harry Potter Day? Answer some simple questions to find out!

Take the quiz, below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: May 2022 K-Pop Comebacks & Debuts Schedule: TXT, iKON, SEVENTEEN, Kang Daniel & more