International Moment of Laughter Day: 5 hilarious K-pop moments feat BTS’ RM, GOT7’s Jackson & more

Every year, April 14 is celebrated as the International Moment of Laughter Day, begun in 1997 by author, professional speaker, and humour consultant Izzy Gesell. He once shared, “Laughter comes right after breathing as just about the healthiest thing you can do. It relieves stress, instils optimism, raises self-confidence, defuses resistance to change, and enhances all your relationships.”

As the world slowly raises its head and makes attempts at returning to what we once knew as our normal, moments of laughter are more essential in our lives than ever. Today, we’re taking a look at five hilarious moments in the K-pop world that are iconic for the laughter they induced.

BTS’ RM’s reaction to Tiger JK

In 2018, hip-hop legend Tiger JK took to the MAMA stage to perform alongside SEVENTEEN’s Vernon. A viral meme followed, when the camera caught BTS’ leader RM cheering in full gusto for one of his personal favourite artists, and then quickly catching himself upon noticing.

GOT7's Jackson’s reaction to JYP’s performance

At the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards, JYP Entertainment founder J.Y. Park made his return to the stage. The performance included a collaboration with MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, featuring the two artists wearing outfits similar to JYP’s iconic plastic trousers from the 90s.

Towards the end of the performance, however, the camera switched to a close-up of GOT7’s Jackson, whose face was open in shock as he stared at JYP (his then-boss). The clip quickly went viral, leading to JYP sharing a screenshot of the moment on his Instagram account and asking in the caption, “Why…did I do something wrong again…?” To this, Jackson responded with a post on his own account, writing, “I was just speechless when the plastic pants made its entrance. I promise I promise It’s not you.”

BTOB on the red carpet

Boy group BTOB debuted under CUBE Entertainment in March 2012, and is well-known for their exceptional vocal and rap abilities. Apart from being stellar performers, however, BTOB is known to be a hilarious group, always up for a laugh. One classic example is BTOB’s legendary red carpet appearances, featuring the members collectively striking funny poses.

MAMAMOO as teletubbies

At the 2020 Golden Disc Awards, all the artists present showed up looking elegant, in keeping with the theme for the year, ‘Winter Wonderland’. All the artists, except for MAMAMOO. The four-membered girl group showed up dressed as Teletubbies, the popular children’s television show from the 90s. MAMAMOO gave their fans a huge laugh in their brightly-coloured outfits. At the time, many fans believed that the costumes signalled an upcoming clothing line collaboration.

The truth was revealed by MAMAMOO’s Whee In nearly a year later on a radio appearance, who shared it was actually a misunderstanding! Whee In explained, “They asked us to prepare parade costumes. But we were the only ones who received the incorrect instructions that we should wear cosplay outfits. So, everyone else came dressed as princes and princess outfits, but we were the only ones wearing Teletubbies costumes.”

Thankfully, eventually, even MAMAMOO came to terms with the situation and enjoyed it just as much as their fans. The girl group’s memorable outfits certainly remain fresh in our minds!

MONSTA X’s Hyungwon sipping tea

MONSTA X’s Hyungwon is known for being the ultimate king when it comes to creating hilarious meme faces. The ones that made him go viral amongst even non-fans, however, are his classic ‘sipping tea’ memes.

