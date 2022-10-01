International Music Day: How K-Pop has taken the world by storm over the years

K-Pop has been around since the 90s and it slowly gained recognition around the world for the addictive beats, colorful MVs and amazing choreography. It began with BoA and Rain in the 2000s who went to the USA for promotions and didn’t make a huge impact but were able to bring a few new eyes on their work!

International Music Day was declared on October 1, 1975 by Lord Yehudi Menuhin to encourage the promotion of our musical art among all sections of society. Also for the evolution of their cultures, of the exchange of experience and of the mutual appreciation of their aesthetic values.

Second Gen K-Pop saw a rise in global fandom when groups like Girls’ Generation, Wonder Girls, SHINee, Miss A and more came onto the scene. Their fun songs and gorgeous visuals got them a lot of love from fans from different countries but the true rise in K-Pop began with the third Gen K-Pop groups like BTS, EXO, BLACKPINK, TWICE and more took over the global market with their innovative styles. BTS and BLACKPINK ended up becoming the biggest groups in the world and have continued to do so.

With the hype around third generation doing so well, the current generation or 4th Gen K-pop were able to piggyback into the global market extremely well and some groups even catered so well to US and Europe that they ended up becoming more popular internationally than domestically like ATEEZ, Dreamcatcher, P1Harmony and more. Groups like IVE, ENHYPEN, TXT, Stray Kids and more gained popularity from debut and continued to break records with each comeback.

As seen, each generation brings more and more popularity, which goes to show that if the first generation didn’t try to expand their market, the newer generations wouldn’t be able to try the same. The music has evolved so much over the years now and the genres just keep increasing under K-Pop every year!

