International Women’s Day: Tahira Kashyap to Leena Yadav; Female creators whose content bowled over viewers

Today is International Women’s Day. Although, women do not need to have a day to celebrate their achievements but it’s nice to have an all-day all about yourself. As we all know, cinema is a powerful medium and over the decades, it has evolved, has given birth to some wonderful filmmakers and producers. In the past time, we have witnessed some marvellous women directors and producers who broke shackles and norms and not only tell oriented stories but also dive into other types of content. Leena Yadav took the documentary route with House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths which left viewers amazed while Sophia Paul’s Netflix’s first Malayalam superhero film sent waves across the world. Hence, it would not be wrong in saying that these female creators not only presented amazing stories but also raised the bar and elevated the entertainment quotient.

Let’s read further to know about these women creators:

Director Renuka Shahane: Tribhanga: Tedhi Meri Crazy

The story is about three female characters in the film - Nayantara, Anuradha, and Masha, played by Tanvi Azmi, Kajol, and Mithila Palkar, respectively. It tells the story of women estimating their choices and it is a story of a mother and her estranged daughters and the bond that binds them together. To note, Tribhanga is an asymmetrical Odissi dance pose.

Producer Sophia Paul: Minnal Murali

Minnal Murali is a Malayalam-language superhero film. Produced by Sophia Paul, the movie is a perfect amalgamation of action sequences and VFX that were in keeping with the superhero genre. It is directed by Basil Joseph.

Director Nandini Reddy: Pitta Kathalu

The movie follows four women as they navigate relationships that alter between loyalty and betrayal. It is Netflix’s first Telugu anthology. It consists of four short stories and features a wonderful cast of Amala Paul, Jagapathi Babu, Eesha Rebba, etc. The four segments are titled - Ramula, Meera, xLife, Pinky.

Director Leena Yada: House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

The documentary tells the story of the horrific deaths of eleven members of a family from Delhi’s Burari area. The storytelling showcased one of India's most horrific stories and portrayed every detail of the true story. House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths surely left the audiences amused.

Director Anvita Dutt: Bulbbul

Set and shot in Bengal, Bulbbul is Anvita Dutt’s debut directorial. It is a fantastical 19th-century tale with folkloric elements that reveals the concept of ‘chudail’. Apart from entertainment, Bulbbul also conveys a powerful message to women everywhere.

Creator & Producer Ashvini Yardi and Director Sonam Nair: Masaba Masaba

Directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Ashvini Yardi, Masaba Masaba tells real-life moments of designer Masaba Gupta and how she juggles the worlds of love, career and family. It touched the topics of singlehood, divorce, etc.

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: Ankahi Kahaniya

It offers a fresh story of love and loneliness and is through a man’s perspective and his complicated relationship with a mannequin. It looks beyond the conventional romance genre and shows the stories in unconventional ways to connect and find companionship in the stressful life of the city.

Producer Guneet Monga: Pagglait

It is the journey of Sandhya, a young girl who strives to find her own identity and purpose. Apart from this, Guneet Monga is the name behind a few other blockbusters including The Lunchbox, Pagglait, and Gangs of Wasseypur.

Director Ayesha Sood: Indian Predator

The suspenseful docu-series, 'Indian Predator,' decodes the minds of some of India's most dangerous killers. It will soon be going to premiere on Netflix. Ayesha Sood is best known for her short film The Cherry On Top. It has won several awards and has also been screened at film festivals across the globe.

Screenwriter Gazal Dhaliwal: Mismatched S2

Gazal Dhaliwal is the lead writer of Mismatched. It features Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles. Mismatched 2 enchanted the audience with fresh emotions, relationships, and new challenges.

Director Karishma Kohli: The Fame Game

Thriller Fame Game marks Madhuri Dixit’s digital debut. It also stars Sanjay Kapoor in the lead role. To note, Karishma Kohli is a filmmaker who debuted as a director with a show titled ‘The Reunion’ and has worked as an associate director with Kabir Khan on films like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Director Naomi Datta: Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives S2

The Netflix series depicts the lives of four famous wives of Bollywood. It featured Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Khan and is directed by Naomi Datta. Soon, the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives S2 is coming

Producer Sarita Patil: Monica, O My Darling

Monica, O My Darling will keep the audience enthral and intriguing. It is the blend of black comedy and white-collar crime. Sarita Patil is a senior producer who will impress the audience with Monica; O My Darling

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana: Quaranteen Crush, Feels like Ishq

Quaranteen Crush connects with audiences and is a classic example of Tahira’s candid style of storytelling. Tahira is also a writer for Zindagi inShort.

Tell us which one you will watch in the comments below.

ALSO READ: International Women's Day: Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: 5 times stars supported each other