INTERVIEW: Siddharth Shukla on Broken But Beautiful 3: I never want my audience to be disappointed

Siddharth Shukla makes his digital debut with the third season of Broken But Beautiful. The actor is but obvious nervous to see how his fans accept him in this new medium of entertainment. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Siddharth said, “I am very excited but nervous at the same time because one doesn’t know if people are going to accept you or not. It different from what I have been doing and hence, I am nervous but also excited at the same time.”

He went ahead to inform that foray in the digital medium doesn’t mean that he has quit television, infact, he is open to all mediums and will take a call based on the scripts. “I don’t really think that I have quit TV or gotten into just OTT or films. It all depends on whatever good comes my way,” he smiled and further added that it’s wonderful to know that people are investing so many time to see his work. “It just feels wonderful,” he exclaimed.

He however admits that the rise in fan following also adds on to the pressure. “But it’s something I have always taken because I never want my audience to be disappointed in anything that I do. So yes, it’s upon me to ensure that a project I am involved in does really well, because I want it to be good for all the people who are working on it. Everyone who is viewing it should come and say its money spent and time spent well,” he shared and added, “I love it when people come back and say, ‘oh, it was worthwhile’. That’s a good feeling and I just crave for that.”

