INTERVIEW: Sonia Rathee On Broken But Beautiful 3: Sidharth Shukla is a seasoned actor, doesn’t need to prep

Sonia Rathee is all set to make her acting debut with the upcoming web show, Broken But Beautiful 3, alongside the current social media sensation, Sidharth Shukla. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress shared her thoughts on the show and also opened up about her experience of working with someone as popular as Sidharth Shukla. “It was great working with him, he is a lot of fun and always takes my case. Of course, like any other relationship, it took time to get to know each other,” she smiled.

She further added that the entire cast had become like a family by the time they called it a wrap. “We would just have fun on the sets and the whole crew had become a family. There are so many anecdotes but all that I can remember is Sidharth making fun of me. I was about to do an emotional scene and he would just make fun. He is an actor who snaps into the character, which is something even I need to learn from him, He is a seasoned actor and doesn’t need the time to prep,” she added.

The entire show was shot in the midst of this pandemic. Ask her about the challenges of shooting in times like these and she gave full credit to the production team to manage everything with perfection. “All the credit goes to the production house. We were as safe as it could get and everyone wore their mask, except the actors in front of camera. We all were frequently tested on the sets.” She also spoke about the bond that she shared with her brother, TV actor Ankur.

“We have always been close and has always helped me. He has always guided me, even when I was moving to New York, he was guiding me. He navigated the whole process of rme and broke down how the industry works. He is extremely supportive, always there,” she concluded. Watch the full interview below:

