Darshan Raval and Tulsi Kumar open up on Is Qadar, their upcoming projects and more

The duo of Darshan and Tulsi shot for the music video at real locations of Shimla in the midst of this on-going covid 19 pandemic. Details revealed

Darshan Raval and Tulsi Kumar recently collaborated on a new single, Is Qadar, composed by Sachet – Parampara and directed by Arvindr K. The duo didn’t just sing it but are also a part of the music video, which was shot extensively at Shimla in the midst of this pandemic. The duo in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla revealed that the video was shot over a period of four days at different locations in the mountains. “It was an amazing experience,” Tulsi exults.

She further added, “Outdoor shoots are always a lot of fun and the team bonded well. We also did a lot of adventure in Shimla – from mountain climbing to forest running.” Darshan Raval agrees to Tulsi. “The entire shoot has been a lot of fun.” Tulsi on a lighter note informed that Darshan is scared of monkey’s and lizards. “But Tulsi is not scared of anything,” she laughs. The single was trending on top on YouTube and Darshan fans in the comments section were happy with the fact that their hero finally got a girl.

“I didn’t just get the girl, but also got married to her. It’s a first,” he smiles, adding further, “In my village, some people actually felt that I got married, when someone edited a clip from the single.” This is a quintessential romantic song. When we asked Tulsi about her all time favorite, she quickly took the name of Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye whereas Darshan loves Ek Ajnabi Haseena and Gulabi Aankhen.

The two signs off revealing their future plans. “Tulsi is ready with a lot of songs, but I am not sure what’s next for me. I am still learning. Independent music is more relatable than Bollywood songs, however, Bollywood has more reach,” Darshan informs. Tulsi concludes, “In the proper lockdown, I worked on a couple of tracks, but songs will take some time in the independent front. In Bollywood, I have a lot of songs coming up, one of them is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.”

Credits :Pinkvilla

