Jasmin Bhasin: Aly Goni was my biggest takeaway from Bigg Boss; Look forward to being together

Pinkvilla get's in an exclusive conversation with Jasmin Bhasin and Vishal Mishra, who speak about their new song, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega and discuss the experience of working with Aly Goni.

Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni and Vishal Mishra have teamed up for a new single titled Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega, a heartbreak song set against the backdrop of wedding. As the song hit the digital world recently, Pinkvilla got in a conversation with Jasmin and Vishal. Jasmin spoke about her bond with boyfriend, Aly Goni and what holds in future for the two love birds. When asked about experience of featuring in a music video with Aly, Jasmin said, “It was amazing. When you know each other for so long, it’s next level of comfort.”

She added, “As an actor, the moment you are on set, the first commitment is towards the character and script because lot of effort go into that. It was a responsibility to do justice to what was written.” The actress said that she learnt to face her fears by participating in Khatron Ki Khiladi whereas Bigg Boss made her calmer and patient. “But the biggest take away from Bigg Boss was Aly,” she smiles. When asked about what holds in the future for the couple and she gushes, “Definitely us being together and being happy, is the most important thing for both of us. We look forward to that.”

Vishal Mishra revealed that his is forever grateful to for giving him the opportunity to compose for Race 3 and Notebook. Talking about another collaboration with SK, Vishal said, “Of course things will happen on the professional front. But for me, it’s more about a personal relationship than professional. He made me feel like at home and gave me the confidence that I can do it.” Watch the full video below:

