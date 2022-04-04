Zeke Smith bends the knee to propose to his 'other half' Nico Santos at GLAAD Media Awards

The 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 2 were all about love. The Survivor contestant Zeke Smith surprised everyone, the audience and his partner, in a magical moment when while speaking on stage with his longtime boyfriend Superstore star Nico Santos at the event, Smith popped the question after he bent his knee and gave a heartwarming speech before proposing to Santos.

In his speech, Smith started and expressed his awe and gratitude for Santos as he told the audience how Santos swept him off his feet and continued, via ET Canada "Nico, your love has taught me how to love. You are my other half, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you," as he slowly went down on one knee. A rather stunned Santos quickly said yes before he slipped the ring on his finger. Santos was indeed overcome by emotions as he seemingly teared up after his now-fiance did the big gesture. The couple was met with a standing ovation as the crowd cheered on their heartwarming union.

Meanwhile, the moment was a full circle for the couple as they first met at GLAAD Media Awards in 2018 and soon started dating. In a previous interview, Santos had declared that he was in love while talking about Zeke Smith who has been lauded for being the first transgender person to ever compete in Survivor.

Later, both went on Instagram and celebrated their engagement through their respective accounts as Zeke wrote, "He said yes. I’m the luckiest guy in the world," while Santos simply confessed, "I said yes. You have my heart forever."

