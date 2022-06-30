Introduction to BLACKSWAN: Girl group members with India's first K-pop idol Sriya Lenka

BLACKSWAN is a global K-pop girl group under DR Music, currently comprising six members. However, the group has had a long journey, coming to its current position. Today, we’re taking a look at BLACKSWAN’s history, and some exciting developments that have recently taken place with the girl group.

Then known as RANIA (short for Regeneration Idol of Asia), the girl group first debuted in 2011 with eight members. By 2016, the group’s line-up had changed considerably, and they rebranded to ‘BP Rania’ [Black Pearl Rania] from RANIA. Throughout the following few years, more member changes took place, and by June 2020, the girl group rebranded again, this time to BLACKSWAN.

Rebranding to BLACKSWAN

The first release under the name BLACKSWAN, and also marking the debut of members Leia, Youngheun, Judy, and Fatou, the now four-membered girl group came with their full album ‘Goodbye RANIA’ in October 2020 with the lead single ‘Tonight’. Following this, they made their comeback with their first single album, ‘Close to Me’, in October 2021.

This brings us to the latest developments with BLACKSWAN. Following global auditions to search for BLACKSWAN’s new 5th member, DR Music officially announced that both of the two finalists, Sriya Lenka and Gabriela Strassburger Dalcin, have been selected as the new members of the girl group, under the agency’s new ‘Cygnus’ project.

Current Line-Up

The current line-up comprises six members. Out of these, Youngheun and Judy are South Korean, while Fatou is Senegalese-Belgian, and Leia is Brazilian-Japanese. Meanwhile, the two new members include SRIYA (Sriya Lenka) from India, and GABI (Gabriela Strassburger Dalcin) who is from Brazil.

When the new members joining BLACKSWAN were announced, it made history, as it meant that Sriya Lenka officially became the first Indian K-pop idol. Trained in Odissi, Sriya is an 18 year old from Odisha, India. After first auditioning for DR Music, Sriya Lenka was chosen as one of the top trainees, and was flown out to South Korea to practice and partake in the final rounds of the months-long audition process.

Recently, Sriya Lenka made headlines again, when the Union Education Minister of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, met her at the Bhubaneshwar Airport in early June. At the time, the Union Education Minister wrote about the meeting in a tweet, sharing, “Sriya represents the spirit of the youth of #NewIndia who are not afraid to venture into uncharted territories. Wished Sriya all the best. May she charm the world and further roll the K-pop juggernaut.”

Meanwhile, BLACKSWAN is expected to return with new music, officially marking the debut of its two new members.

