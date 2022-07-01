Introduction to Taeyong: The charismatic all-rounder from NCT & wild card from SuperM

Lee Taeyong wins and breaks heart in the same breath. That’s not telling of his own sense of existence, however, as he is known to be calm and collected even in the tensest environments. After all, it’s not easy being called the father (or leader) of 22 members- the whole of NCT universe.

Taeyong debuted as a member of NCT and its subunit NCT U on April 8, 2016, with the single ‘The 7th Sense’. A stellar performer himself, he soon caught the eyeballs of sharp onlookers in the music industry and was regarded for his dance abilities. He once again debuted with NCT’s second subunit NCT 127 which released ‘Fire Truck’ on July 6, 2016. Since then he has participated in the writing of multiple songs for the group and its many subunits, building his own list of impressive credits.

Taeyong released his first solo track ‘Long Flight’ in 2019 and later also established his own SoundCloud account where he would go on to share demo tracks, some of which feature fellow company artists EXO’s Baekhyun and Red Velvet’s Seulgi. In the midst of all this Taeyong re-debuted as a member of SuperM, a project group made up of talented SM Entertainment artists from groups SHINee, EXO, NCT 127, and WayV.

His growth has continued, exponentially even, as he joined the survival show ‘Street Woman Fighter’ as a dance judge owing to his extensive knowledge and experience in the field. The popularity of the show allowed him to appear on ‘Street Dance Girls Fighter’, a spin-off of the former. He has also been announced as the MC of another dance show called ‘Any Body Can Dance’, proving his mettle in the industry once again.

With all of this happening around him, Taeyong stays true to himself, expressive with his art and honest to his fans, continuing to build a trust system and flourishing as an artist. On his 27th birthday today, we wish him the best of all that’s to come!

