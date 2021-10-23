Invasion Twitter Review: Netizens give a thumbs up, deem the series as 'intense' and 'intriguing'

'Invasion' has arrived, and sci-fi fans may celebrate. 'Invasion' is set in an apocalyptic timeline on Earth, when aliens come and unexplainable things occur, leaving mankind to struggle to make sense of the new reality. The Apple TV+ program takes a novel approach by depicting the invasion through the perspective of a few regular individuals spread over the world who are compelled to adapt and live in the new conditions. The mysterious aliens were snuggled among humans, making their movements gently but steadily. The thriller series seems to be intriguing, with a superb cast and excellent production.

However, the cast includes Shioli Kutsuna who we know from Deadpool 2, can be seen as a Japanese Technician who is head over heels with one of his astronauts. His in-character name is ”Mitsuki” Shamier Anderson who we know from Wynonna Earp will role as an inhabitant based in Afghanistan. The in-character name is Trevante Ward. Golshifteh Farahani who we know from Extraction plays the role of an immigrant mother from Syria. Her husband will be Firas Nassar and her in-character name is ”Aneesha Malik." Sam Neill who we know from Jurassic Park is an American lawman who is counting days to retire. His in-character name is Sheriff John Bell Tyson and Billy Barratt who we know from Blinded by the Light plays the role of a schoolboy crushing on someone from his class.

Meanwhile, with the release of the series, fans have taken to Twitter to share their opinions about the cast, production and storyline.

first 3 episodes of "#Invasion". Alien Attacks happening in every parts of world, so no complain that why aliens only attack Americans and not other countries. The show is intriguing, can't wait for next episodes.#GolshiftehFarahani #ShioliKutsuna #AppleOriginals #AppleTVPlus pic.twitter.com/8hl86IvpL6 — SUMAN CHAKRABORTY (@SUMAN_BITTU_) October 22, 2021

This Invasion series on Apple is intense!! — Ace Of Bass (@TrapWookie) October 22, 2021

INVASION on Apple TV+ is a new Sci-Fi series about a global alien invasion and human beings trying to survive. A strong cast and engaging stories make for a strong opening. Read our #Invasion season 1 review here! https://t.co/nK5HvArM2j — Heaven of Horror (@HeavenOfHorror) October 22, 2021

