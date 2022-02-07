Invent your music festival and we will pair you up with an aespa member to help you set up

On October 26, 2020, SM Entertainment announced that it would debut a new girl group, its first since Red Velvet in 2014 and its first overall idol group since NCT in 2016. The group's name and members were revealed individually starting on October 27 (in order: Winter, Karina, Ningning, and Giselle). SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo Man explained the group's concept at the 2020 World Cultural Industry Forum on October 28. A video trailer featuring all four members was revealed on November 2 alongside the announcement of the release of aespa's debut single, ‘Black Mamba’, on November 17. The group made their broadcast debut on KBS2's Music Bank on November 20 to perform ‘Black Mamba’. The song reached number one on the K-pop music video charts of China's biggest music-streaming service, QQ Music, for three consecutive weeks and earned aespa their first music show win on SBS's Inkigayo on January 17, 2021.

